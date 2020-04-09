Small Business Assistance available for West Virginia business owners

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to seriously impact small businesses, putting both employers and employees at risk.

Only 49% of business owners surveyed by Goldman Sachs say they could survive over 3 months under current conditions.

"We are trying to keep as many people on payrolls as possible," said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

A Goldman Sachs survey, released in March, reports less than half of the businesses surveyed could survive over 3 months in current conditions.

In March, President Trump signed the CARES Act, allocating money to the small business association to help keep businesses afloat.

"Out businesses need to go to their banks and their lenders and ask about this SBA lending program," said Senator Capito.

The Paycheck Protection Program is what a portion of the CARES Act will be used for. The program is available for any business with under 100 employees.

"It is designed to provide money quickly into the hands of the small business owners so they can pay their employees over an eight-week period," said Steve Bulger, a Small Business Administration Regional Administrator.

The SBA will determine the loan amount by taking business owner's average payroll expenses and multiply that by 2.5%.

"If you spend at least 75% of the loan paying your employees and yourself as the business owner, that loan will be forgiven," said Bulger.

If you are a local business owner looking for help applying for these loans, Bulger recommends speaking with your lender.

In our area, WVU faculty launched the Small Business Assistance Program.

"It can be [for] any small business in West Virginia that is in need of consultation. Whether that be regarding finance, marketing or human resources. Basically, anything they need and they are struggling with at the moment. The [John Chambers College of Business and Economics] faculty are here donating their time and they are excited to help any small business they can," said Anna Carrier, the owner of Cupcakerie and founder of the Small Business Assistance Program.

Those counseling sessions are offered remotely and applications can be found here