Small businesses encouraged to participate in local survey on impact on COVID-19

If you walk through downtown Fairmont, most of the store fronts you see are homes to small, independent businesses.

But due to the Coronavirus, almost all of them have had to shut their doors.

Tim Liebrecht is very involved with Fairmont's businesses, as the executive director of Main Street Fairmont and the COO of Claudio Corporations, a small business holding company..

"The reality is 99% of businesses in the state of West Virginia, so downtown areas are really impacted by this just because of the sheer amount of small businesses that exist in this state," Liebrecht said

He's come up with a plan to gather feedback from businesses and hopefully create solutions.

"We've got a form that we're asking small businesses to fill out so that we can find out that impact on small businesses," said Liebrecht "We've had an amazing response so far we've had responses from businesses really all across the state,"

That form is available on the website they launched smallbusinessliveshere.com .

In the responses they've received so far, there's been one common concern.

"One of the first questions we asked on the survey is what is your #1 concern in relation with COVID-19 and your business," said Liebrecht"And every single response we've gotten back has said their #1 concern is their employees- so that just tells you the kind of spirit business owners have,"

While many small businesses do keep cash reserves for emergencies, many are voicing concerns about what they'll do when those run out.

"A lot of businesses have said they've got anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to sustain in a financial situation like this,"

While things are moving in a more positive direction, Liebrecht hopes small businesses remain a part of the conversation as the country continues to grapple with the economic side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really feel like small business are kind of the least represented right now during this pandemic," said Liebrecht "Big businesses are getting bailouts, are getting help, and are set up for things like this- individuals are getting help as well, while small businesses have been almost cut out entirely,"