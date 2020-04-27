Small businesses prepare to reopen with social distancing restrictions

Governor Jim Justice laid out his phased plan for reopening businesses in West Virginia Monday, but some small businesses have remained open during the pandemic.

However, their operations have been limited to practice social distancing during the pandemic.

“In our shop, we only allow only one person in at a time to ensure the safety of our customers, and we also offer curbside pickup.” said Wesley Cotter, a barista at Almost Heaven Desserts in Bridgeport.

Small businesses that have not reopened may do so once there is a consecutive three-day period of less than three percent of positive COVID-19 tests.