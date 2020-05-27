Smoke, explosions from manhole investigated in West Virginia

Buildings in a southern West Virginia town were evacuated Wednesday after smoke and several explosions erupted from a manhole, a fire official said. No injuries were reported.

Bluefield Fire Lt. Robbie Stevenson said after fire crews went to the scene to investigation the first explosion, a second explosion occurred in the manhole, and a third happened after local buildings in the Virginia border town were evacuated.

News outlets reported American Electric Power crews were called to investigate the power supply running from the manhole, while a gas company was summoned to check on a line running nearby.

The explosions remain under investigation.