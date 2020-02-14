Snow, icy conditions lead to multiple accidents

Snow and icy conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents around the area on Friday morning.

Reports of accidents have been flooding dispatch logs in both Harrison and Marion counties since about 6:15 a.m. and are still ongoing.

911 officials advise all motorists to drive slow and use extra caution in these winter conditions.

There are reports of both minor accidents and some with injuries, including one on East Grafton Road between Comfort Road and Walnut Grove Way, sending three people to Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

Stick with 5 News for the latest on road conditions.

