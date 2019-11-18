'Snow much fun' at the WVU Art Museum

Families were able to enjoy some art while making art of their own at the WVU Art Museum.

From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday the art museum invited locals to come enjoy their snow much fun event.

The event was inspired by the museum's newest exhibition "Cut Up/Cut Out."

The exhibit showcases artists' work that used cutting as a part of their artwork.

Families then had the opportunity to make their own paper snowflakes and other paper-cutting art projects while enjoying snacks and hot chocolate.

The educational programs manager at the museum, Heather Harris, said it's great to bring in families for a day like this.

"It's an opportunity for us to really welcome especially younger members of the community in," Harris said. "A lot of times parents might feel hesitant about bringing their kid to an art museum, you know, worried that they might touch something or something like that. And we want them to know that this is a place for them as well."

For those who missed the event, the exhibit is still available for the public to come visit until Dec. 8.