"Sober Bowl party" is a success

Matt Kerner, the head of several trauma and addiction recovery support groups, hosts what he calls a "Sober Bowl party" at the Opportunity House in Buckhannon.

The party is for football fans of all ages to socialize, play games, and eat tailgate food such as pigs-in-a-blanket, buffalo chicken dip, and deli sandwiches.

The party is also alcohol-free.

"Just people in the area here, getting together, showing you can still have fun while in recovery and do the Super Bowl thing," says attendee Benji.

"You see there's just soda, water, and food, and we're still having a good time."

Benji says his favorite aspect of the party is "all my people in recovery ... my circle."