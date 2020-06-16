Social justice rally, silent march in Fairmont

Silence. That was the theme of Tuesday's protest.

Unlike the previous rally, participants marched with signs, and unlike ones in the past, their march was silent.

They marched from the courthouse, to the public safety building, to the Fairmont Sheetz.

Before the march, participants congregated to give and listen to speeches.

"My blood bleeds the same blood. The color of my skin does not matter," says one speaker.

"We wanted to protest today but we wanted to keep it consistent, and we just want people to know that we're out here for peace, and we're out here for equality. Until we have that, we'll just keep coming out here," says Demetrius Mitchell who has been the organizer behind all the recent Fairmont social justice protests.

Like the rallies in the past, this one was small and peaceful. It consisted of people of several different demographics.

"I am particularly moved ... not just by what I see in recent news, protests that have gone bad, counter protests that have gone equally bad. If I were to wait any longer I would feel really guilty about how much worse things can get," says one participant.