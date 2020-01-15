Social media, mainstream media targets for bad actors in 2020 election, Warner says

Bad actors won't necessarily target voting machines in 2020.

That's what West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner told 5 News. Instead, Warner says they'll target social media and the mainstream media.

Russia launched largescale disinformation campaigns in 2016.

Warner said those tactics have more power to influence an election than changing voting results in select precincts.

"What they're trying to do is mobilize either one segment of society to go vote while at the same time discouraging another segment," Warner said. "That's what we saw in 2016. The best way to do that is through social media or the mainstream media."

Warner says Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea are among those who pose the biggest threats to upcoming elections.