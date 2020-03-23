Some Californians can’t seem to stay away from the beach despite coronavirus ‘stay at home’ mandate

LOS ANGELES (KTLA/Tribune/CNN) - Millions of Californians and people across the country are hunkering down and abiding by the self-containment advice and orders.

Many are describing the crowds as Spring Break-like. (Source: thelocalmalibu/Instagram/KTLA/CNN)

Even so, while Gov. Gavin Newsom, amid this coronavirus pandemic, was on air again urging Californians to heed the statewide “stay at home” mandate, thousands of people were flocking to southern California beaches.

Some say it’s time for law enforcement to crack down.

“Yesterday the beach was crowded with people. The markets were overwhelmed,” Yvonne Gelbman said.

Many are describing the sites of southern California beachfront activities as Spring Break-like. Some posted their complaints to social media, capturing people in the action of huddling and herding along the Malibu pier, as some say people were visibly violating the 6-foot social distancing rule.

Beaches like Santa Monica and Hermosa Beach also saw people not only meandering in crowds along the pier and boardwalk areas, but also several contact beach volleyball games and basketball games while students are out of schools, most restaurants are closed, millions of Californians are home from work and tens of thousands have been laid off amid this COVID-19 virus.

Some are calling on officials and law enforcement to charge those who violate the mandate.

“It’s wrong. I mean, look at Florida, look at Texas, look at some other states. The governor of Florida was completely oblivious to what was going on,” Malibu resident Richard Kronman said.

“Please know that we have also already increased patrols in all areas of Los Angeles County by deploying additional personnel,” Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The hope of the mandates it to stop and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I see people on the beach and l they kind of like meet. They cycle in groups,” Anton Logunov said.

While some say even though they are at risk, they understand those who are breaking the law.

“You have to stop and put yourself in their place. I mean, they have nowhere to go, everything is closed. They’re taking a chance,” Gelbman said.

“I think people like that should be reprimanded from the federal level,” Kronman said.

