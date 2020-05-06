Some restaurants allowing outdoor seating while keeping social distancing protocols

Restaurants around the area are now allowing customers to enjoy their meals on the premises, except they have to be outdoors.

One of these is the Bridgeport Buffalo Wild Wings

"We are doing four per tables," says general manager Jason Mike, "I know the rules say five, but we're only sticking to four. The servers must wear a mask and gloves when they're dealing with guests. We are using paper products. That was instructed to us by the health department."

Locally owned favorite Almost Heaven also opened their outdoor seating. Customers just need to keep six feet apart.

COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh warns customers to be wary, though.

"As we go back out again, we need to be extra careful. We talked about wearing face covers or masks which are really important here, but we should not think that we are finished with the COVID pandemic," says Dr. Marsh.

Business owners are optimistic.

"This is step one. We'll never get back to normal if we don't try," says Mike.

