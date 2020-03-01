Advertisement

Soup Bean Feed to benefit the POP Club for kids

(WDTV)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Feb. 29, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST
Bridgeport Farmers Market held their first Soup Bean Feed fundraiser to benefit the Power of Produce Club for Kids (POP) at My Little Cupcake Saturday.

Several market vendors, South Texas Barbecue Company, Sew Kneaded and My Little Cupcake, provided food for the meals given to those who made a $10 donation.

Kids also had the opportunity to create arts and crafts with raw beans.

With West Virginia facing challenges in diet-related illnesses, the owner of My little cupcake, Frank Crislip, says POP is a great organization for kids to learn from.

"It's to educate children, on both eating healthy and trying different vegetables, but also it kind of teaches them how to budget a little bit," Crislip said.

Children will have the opportunity to join POP during the Bridgeport Farmers Market’s opening day on May 17.

