Soup Opera continues their work during COVID-19 pandemic

80 to 100 people a day.

This has been the minimum number of meals the "Soup Opera" soup kitchen in Fairmont has been making each afternoon.

"We do have volunteers on a daily basis that are cooking in the kitchen, we put it in the to-go containers, and send them out the door," said Misty Tennant, the director of the kitchen.

While the non-profit is used to serving meals daily, there has been limited staff and volunteers present due to the coronavirus.

"We've had 5-7 on a normal day," Tennant said "But after this all started it's just been 2-3 at a time,"

The soup opera has been using their Facebook page to spread the word about their meal hours and says the public's response has been great whenever they find themselves running low on supplies.

"I just update Facebook every one and awhile and let them know what we're in need of," said Tennant "Social media is the best place to go now, when one persons hares everybody shares,"

While at times it's been difficult for the kitchen to keep up with rising demand, the Soup Opera says the community has shown nothing but love and support.

"Anytime that there's a crisis or anytime we're in need the community steps up, we're truly blessed with that. Because without the community we would not be able to do what we do on a daily basis,"

Currently the Soup Opera is giving out those meals from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.