Trump bringing back trusted aide Hope Hicks to White House

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.

Hope Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hicks will be serving as a counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Hicks left the White House in 2018 and had been working at the Fox Corporation as executive vice president and chief communications officer. She is expected to start early next month.

The news comes a week after a newly embolden Trump was acquitted by the Senate on impeachment charges approved by the Democratic-controlled House.

Since then, he's been on a tear to clear his administration of those he sees as insufficiently loyal.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved.