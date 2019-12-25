South Charleston man accused of making terroristic threats charged

After the Kanawha County Schools tip line received numerous terroristic threats, a man has finally been charged.

According to Kanawha County Magistrate Court documents, Thomas Bass, 22, of South Charleston has been charged with terroristic threats.

The criminal complaint says that Bass called the Kanawha County Schools tip line threatening to shoot up or set a bomb off in South Charleston Middle School.

Bass also mentioned Mary C. Snow Elementary School as a possible target.

According to state records, Bass was booked at South Central Regional Jail Tuesday evening and is still being held on $50,000 cash only bond.