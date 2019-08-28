UPDATE: Main water line break at South Harrison Middle and High School believed to be caused by someone running into fire hydrant

UPDATE 08/28/19 @ 1:45 p.m.

According to South Harrison Middle and High School officials, they think the water line break was caused from someone running into a fire hydrant near their campus Wednesday.

Officials say that they had to shut off the water and that is why they sent students and teachers home.

South Harrison Middle and High School will dismiss students early Wednesday because of a main water line break.

According to the Harrison County School District's Facebook page, the schools will dismiss students at 11 a.m.

The Facebook post says that Lost Creek Elementary School and West Milford Elementary were not affected and will remain open.