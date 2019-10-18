South Middle School benefits from Save the Music Foundation grant

Save the Music foundation began its Fall tour of West Virginia middle schools that have been awarded new instruments on their behalf.

Students at South Middle School thank the Save the Music Foundation for awarding them with a grant for new supplies (WDTV).

On Friday morning, the foundation visited South Middle School in Monongalia County.

Those from the foundation got to hear the students play music and presented them with a grant for new equipment.

South Middle School received 36 new instruments, method books and music stands, which averaged to $38 thousand.

Those from the foundation want students to be able to continue doing what they enjoy in hopes that it will help them succeed in other areas.

"We believe that if students find the band to be their safe haven where they can find friends, where they can learn things from playing instruments, it leads them to be a better student and have better discipline, team work, creativity, it leads to them being a great citizen for the next generation," Chiho Feindler, the senior director, said.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and Save the music foundation came together to create the only statewide partnership that provides music instruments to every qualified elementary and middle school in West Virginia.

