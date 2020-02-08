South Ridge Church hosts 'Night to Shine' prom for those with special needs

South Ridge Church was one of over 700 churches around the world to host Night to Shine on Friday evening.

Those ages 14 and up, with special needs, spend the evening creating an unforgettable night.

"It's a gift to those people who might not be celebrated the opportunity to celebrate in their own unique way," the communication director, Jennifer Wilson said.

This is the third year South Ridge has put on the event, and over 400 volunteers helped make it happen.

"It's all for them," Wilson said. "We design all the events and activities with them in mind, so it gives them the opportunity to feel really special, and at the end of the night they're all crowned kings and queens," she said.

Attendees could sing karaoke, take a limo ride, dance on the dance floor and much more.

The event was sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

