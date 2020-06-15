Southern W.Va. county hit hard by floods; emergency declared

Gov. Jim Justice has declared an emergency in a southern West Virginia county from severe flooding.

Thunderstorms caused floodwaters to rise in Fayette County on Sunday night, prompting Justice to issue the emergency declaration. Several roads in the county were destroyed or covered in water after more than 4 inches of rain fell.

Among the communities hit were Oak Hill, Scarbro, Minden, and Whipple. News outlets reported a shelter opened Sunday night in Oak Hill.

The governor’s declaration will allow the National Guard to respond to flood-damaged areas and free up other state resources.