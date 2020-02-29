"Spay-ghetti" for National Spay Day

Randolph County Humane Society hosted its 9th annual "Spay-ghetti dinner."

It's the organization's biggest fundraiser, and it helps supports spay and neuter programs at the animal shelter.

Animals up for adoption were paraded around the venue. At least two adoptions were made this evening. Both were cats.

RCHS's president , Tina Vial, explains the importance of adopting pets.

"You're stopping the puppy mill process, and not participating in the puppy mill process where animals are just bread and over bread in order to make money for somebody. That doesn't happen at our agency," says Vial.

Vial also debuted RCHS newest initiative, "RCHS Heroes," which is a monthly donation program to the branch. All subscribers received a t-shirt tonight.

On the menu tonight was salad, deserts, and of course spaghetti.