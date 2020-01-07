Spaying and neuter programs cut down on overpopulation at county shelters

Local shelters constantly struggle to make space for new strays, but in the past two years Harrison county’s numbers have actually gone down.

"We have about 100 less puppies coming in a year than we did two years ago," said Frankie Dennison, director for the Harrison County Humane Society "We used to average around 800 adoptions a year, we're around 650 this year, so spaying and neutering is working,"

Through county commission funding and grants, the Harrison Humane Society has several programs.

Their T-N-R or, Trap, Neuter and Release Program, specifically helps cut down on the feral cat population.

"That's actually probably our largest problem in this area, so with that we're trying to get the numbers down," Dennison said

However, resources and regulations differ from county to county.

Marion County’s humane society, for example, has seen an increase in shelter population.

"We're actually seeing more animals come through our shelter, but as much as we're bringing in more animals we're definitely adopting out more animals as well," said Frankie Spatafore, the shelter manager for Marion County

But both shelter’s staff agree spaying or neutering your pet is the healthiest and safest thing to do.

"To help with the animal population, for the health of the animals," "It's so helpful for health issues and even behavioral issues,"