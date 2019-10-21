Spray paint can explosion sends man to the hospital

While working on a new road in Mylan Park, a spray can filled with paint exploded in a man's face. That man was John Phillips, who works as an operator. He was about to begin marking the road with the spray paint in order for his coworkers to continue paving.

Pictured is the can that exploded in John Phillips face (Source: Tara Phillips).

That's when, without warning, the spray paint can exploded and shot up into his face before he could complete the job.

"I grabbed the can, and it was hot. I'm not sure if I dropped it to the ground or shook it wrong but it was an instant explosion," John said.

From there, it was all a blur for him.

"My face was on fire, I couldn't see," he said. "I didn't know what was going on. I just felt a lot of blood at the time and I just remember a bunch of people wrapping things around my head to hold pressure and keeping me calm until the ambulance came."

"When it hit me I didn't know if I had eyes, I didn't know if I could see again," John said. "It felt like someone just took a hammer and beat my face in."

That's when the call was made to his wife, Tara Phillips.

"We got there and they showed us to the emergency room, and when I saw him it was terrifying, his 3-year-old didn't even know who he was," she said.

John underwent surgery for two to three hours. He suffered from frontal sinus damage and a cracked scull. He now has 2 titanium plates in his head, a mesh plate in his nose, and over 30 stitches, not including the internal stitches.

Doctors told Tara that if the can hit half an inch lower he would've lost his vision completely, and if the can had pushed back an inch further it would have punctured his brain.

"We almost lost him," she said.

Which is why they want others to be cautious.

"Be careful, I mean be aware that they're (spray cans) not always safe. Especially in the heat or really you can't trust any of them," Tara said.

"You never know what's going to happen," John said.

As for John, he is working toward a full recovery.

"It could be months, it could be a year...I don't know. We just take it day by day and what the hospital says."

How the can managed to explode is still being investigated at this time.

