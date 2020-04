According to a press release from Harrison County Schools, they will be giving out multiple meals at the 11 food sites, starting on April 9th to cover the Spring Break weekend.

Students will receive meals for April 9, 10, and 13.

Parents or students picking up the food on that day are asked

to bring a large box or bag if they have one.

Spring Break in Harrison County Schools starts Friday, April 10 and runs until Monday, April 13.