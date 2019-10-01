St. Joseph's Hospital offering new 3D mammography machine to help detect breast cancer

"Early detection is key."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and one hospital in Upshur county now offering a brand new 3D mammogram machine.

St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon is saving lives with the latest and newest GE Pristina 3D mammography machine which shows more detail for patients than a 2D machine.

"If you're looking at a book with hard covers, with a traditional 2D mammogram you're only seeing the front and the back and you try to see what's in chapter three,"said Director of Diagnostic Imaging, Tom Nestor. "With this, you're actually opening up flipping through the pages and looking at each individual slice."

Nestor says that the new machine is the first mammography machine that's made for women by women.. Nestor says that anxiety and pain are reasons why women do not want to get a yearly mammogram and now the new equipment features a more comfortable option for patients to feel at ease during their exam.

"With the new flexible paddles and the rounded edges it's a lot more comfort for the patient," Nestor said.

The CDC reports that more than 245,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in the United States each year. Nestor says that it is important that women go to their yearly mammogram exam.

"Being breast cancer awareness month, yearly mammograms are very important for patients," Nestor said. "A mammogram can show something within the breast up to years before a patient and her physician can feel it."

Nestor says the recommended age for a yearly mammogram exam is 40 to help with early detection.