St Joseph Recovery Center launch mobile addiction recovery clinics for rural counties

Substance addiction treatment goes mobile.

"This is part of a federal initiative to increase treatment access for people who are suffering from substance use disorder," said Jordan Granus, program director with St. Joseph Recovery Center.

This month, St. Joseph launched a mobile clinic program.

Armed with two renovated RV's program staff provide addiction treatment to eight rural counties.

"There are a lot of people that need treatment but they do not have a ride, alot of people lost their job and license and now we are bringing it to them to make it more accessible," said John Pratt, a peer recovery counselor.

Pratt a success story for the program. The Doddridge County native returned to his home Wednesday to help others who suffer from addiction.

"I think having been someone that understands, who has been through what they have been through, it helps them a lot," said Pratt.

The mobile clinics offer referrals, substance abuse therapy, teleheath and drug screenings. Walk-ins are accepted and encouraged.

"What we want to do, and especially during COVID-19, isolation that comes for folks in recovery and the challenges that it presents are huge. Not being able to get to meetings due to social distancing being required. It is really at a tough time for many that are in recovery it makes the challenges even greater,"

The mobile clinic serves Wirt, Ritchie, Pleasants and Doddridge counties.