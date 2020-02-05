St. Joseph's "Show Cookery" starts today

February is American Heart Month.

According to the United Health Foundation, West Virginia is the least healthy state when it comes to heart disease. Approximately 8 percent of residents suffer from the condition.

This month St. Joseph's hospital takes extra measures to keep its patients and staff healthy with its weekly "Show Cookery."

Every Wednesday in the month of February patrons can eat a freshly cooked meal which contains "heart healthy" ingredients. Today's featured meal was a ground turkey gyro on a whole wheat pita with peppers, tomatoes, egg white, and cucumber.

Although "Show Cookery" has been done in the past at St. Joe's, hospital cook Jr. Forsythe re-pitched the idea for Heart Month when he was hired.

"Fresh ingredients ... anything I could think of. I just search the web for heart healthy recipes and pick things that I would eat."

According to registered dietitian and director of food and nutrition services at St. Joe's Kelly Povroznik, there are a few ingredients to consider when it comes to eating heart healthy foods.

"It's gonna be things that are probably low in sodium, low in refined sugars ... probably things like fruits, vegetables, things like that. Those are things the American Heart Association recommends in terms of a healthy heart diet."



St. Josephs's is doing more than just healthy cooking for heart disease, according to president Skip Gjolberg.

"We are trying to raise money for cardiac services here at St. Joe's. We are trying to raise money for equipment to do diagnostic testing like a trans-esophageal ultrasound type of device," says Gjolberg.