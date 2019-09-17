St. Mary's annual "Pumpkin Drop" is a smashing success

St. Mary's grade school celebrated their student's creativity with their annual "Pumpkin Drop".

The "Pumpkin Drop" is a project students in 4th through 6th grade participate in every year.

They have nine weeks to design and create a contaption they think will protect their pumpkin fromthe several story drop off of the Clarksburg city parking garage.

The two winners who's pumpkins stay in one piece will move on to compete in West Virginia University's competition.

"This has to do with an engineering challenge, and we'll send two teams from today to the wvu competition where this originated from," said Nicole Folio, the principal of St. Mary's Grade School

This was the 5th year for the annual event, which organizers say is always a smashing success.