Staff appreciation parade happens at Heritage Christian School during Teacher Appreciation Month

A home away from home is what these staff members provide students from Pre-K to 12th grade, which is why students and their families drove through the Heritage Christian School staff appreciation parade.

Taking place in the parking lot, students said hello and waived supportive signs at their teachers, thanking them for all they do.

“Our teachers love their kids," Principal Melissa Mohr said. "You really learn to love your students and you build a relationship with them that becomes really important,” she said.

Having that relationship became important this year more than ever during the pandemic.

“Our teachers have tried to learn how best to teach a lesson, what works and what doesn't work,” Mohr said.

"These times have just been so unprecedented and these teachers have done amazing work," Parent Teacher Fellowship Vice President, Andi Mills.

Families wanted teachers to know how much their work is noticed.

“We love you teachers,” cheered students at the parade.

“We just want them to know how much we appreciate them especially during this time, but we appreciate them all the time,” Mills said.

"There's been times where I know you all (teachers) probably wanted to give up and I know I did too, but we've stuck through it," Mohr said.

They stuck through a challenging time without losing hope in themselves or the students.

So as this school year comes to an end, students and their families drive away with one final thank you until the fall.

Principal Mohr also shares her gratitude toward her staff and thanked them for continuing to teach through all of the hard times.