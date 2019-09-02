Star City Fire and EMS head to South Carolina to assist in hurricane relief

With coffee in hand, two members of the Star City Fire and EMS team are heading to help in immediate Hurricane Dorian relief.

Star City Fire and EMS pack up their ambulance to head to South Carolina to assist in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

"We await orders. Whatever areas need us is where they'll send us," said Jared Lamb, the Assistant Chief of the Star City EMS.

Daniel Linn and Jared Lamb are the chosen two who are heading to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds where they'll meet up with other response teams including Kanawha County and Mt. Hope.

"We do some evacuations, nursing homes and hospitals stuff like that. We also pick up county 911 calls to take a little bit of the load off of the people who have been down there the whole time," said Lamb.

It's Linn's first time being deployed and while the experience is nerve wracking he says he's in good hands with Lamb. This marks Lamb's third deployment.

"I just hope for the best and I hope everyone's ok," said Linn, an EMT.

The ambulance is loaded with first-aid supplies and more to prepare them for what they say could be a 14 day trip.

"Extra everything, boots, snacks, water and Mountain Dew. Anything to help get us through," said Linn.

While many people evacuate when a hurricane barrels through, response teams like them are heading toward the storm. They say it's just like any other day.

"Really it's just a continuation of what we do every day," said Lamb.

Lending a helping hand is what they say is the most rewarding.

"The amount of destruction that can happen with stuff like this, it's really cool to be down there and help these people out in their time of need," said Lamb.

This morning, Star City EMS packed up all of the essentials needed to assist in immediate hurricane relief.

The crews pulled out of the station around 12:30 p.m. and are expected to be there in just over 6 hours.

Star City is the first North Central WV crew heading down. They say they could be there longer depending on the need.