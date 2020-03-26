Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders fighting coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks is trying to help first responders get up and running in the morning as they deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Starbucks is giving free coffee to health care workers and other first responders as they battle the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: CNN)

The company says it’s giving free coffee to the doctors, nurses, hospital staff, police officers and firefighters helping to fight the virus.

Starbucks said “any customer who identifies as a frontline responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge until May 3.”

The company also announced The Starbucks Foundation will donate $500,000 to support frontline responders.

Finding a location to get the coffee could be a challenge because many Starbucks stores are closed, but some are still offering drive-thru and delivery service.

