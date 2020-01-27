Morgantown Police searching for missing woman

The Morgantown Police Department is looking for a woman who went missing over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Morgantown Police Department, 29-year-old Hildie Williams of Elkins was last seen in the area of Mountaineer Station and Starbucks Saturday night.

Williams has blonde hair and green eyes, according to police. She has a tattoo on the right side of her face.

Williams was lasted seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, a dark jacket, black pants, and tennis shoes, police said. She was also carrying a green military-style backpack.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked contact the Morgantown Police Department Communications Center or 911.