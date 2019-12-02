State Fire Marshal: Clarksburg man lights T-shirt on fire, throws it on sleeper sofa

A Clarksburg man was arrested after the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says he lit a T-shirt on fire and threw it on a sleeper sofa in the living room Nov. 26.

The State Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation the next day. The investigation revealed the origin of the fire was the front living room.

While the State's Fire Marshal's Office was on scene, 33-year-old Christopher Curia returned to the house, according to court documents. The house was his mother's house.

Investigators talked to him on scene before he agreed to go to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

During the interview, Curia admitted to setting a T-shirt on fire and throwing it on the sleeper sofa in the living room, court documents state. Curia left the and went across the street to his neighbors.

Curia returned to the house and saw the fire on the sofa, according to the criminal complaint. He grabbed his bible and returned back to the neighbor's house.

Curia told investigators that there was a curse on the house and he was leaving the house to go to South Carolina.

Curia has been charged with first degree arson. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.