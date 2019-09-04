State Parks offering discounted rates to hurricane evacuees

Hurricane Dorian is taking aim at the Southeastern coast, days after devastating the Bahamas.

Tygart Lake State Park (WDTV photo)

Stephen Rolle lives in the Bahamas and survived the hurricane.

"This couldn't have been a Cat 5," Rolle said. "If they had a category for this, this would have been like an eight."

Around this time last year, Hurricane Florence was pummeling some of the same parts of the country.

West Virginia State Parks opened its doors to those escaping the storm last year with 50% discounts at lodge rooms, cabins and campsites.

State DNR Director Stephen McDaniel said as many as 120 groups evacuating from that hurricane stayed in State Park lodges.

"It was very well received," McDaniel said. "I remember getting the warmest thank you cards and letters from those we helped back then."

As Dorian approaches the Southeast, thousands are being evacuated again.

And West Virginia is again lending a helping hand.

The 50% discounts are back again at state parks for storm victims. Pet fees have also been eliminated.

That includes at Tygart Lake State Park in Taylor County.

McDaniel says of those who took advantage of last year's offering, most stayed at parks in the southern part of the state. But they did have people take advantage of lodges at Tygart Lake State Park and others in the northern part of West Virginia.

"I hope that no one needs us, I really do," McDaniel said. "But if they do, we invite them to come to West Virginia State Parks and stay as long as they need."

Anyone seeking shelter from the storm can make their reservations online at the state parks website with the promo code DORIAN or by calling 1-833-WV-PARKS.

Visitors we found at Tygart Lake State Park said they'd welcome the company from anyone who may need a place to stay.

"I think it's wonderful," said Harrison County resident Sandra Floyd. "It's a West Virginia thing to help those in need. We're able to say, 'If you need help, come join us. We'll be there for you.'"