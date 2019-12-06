State Police: Man steals car, drives it into porch

A Mount Clare man was arrested after troopers say he stole a car and drove it into a porch Thursday.

Troopers say they responded to Isaacs Creek Road about a man, identified as 22-year-old Ian Knight, driving a car into a house.

When troopers arrived, they saw a white 2002 Ford Focus over the hill from Isaacs Creek Road driven into the neighbor's porch on Good Hope Road.

A resident said she heard a loud noise and looked outside to see her son's car crashed into the neighbor's porch, court documents state. She said she saw Knight walking up the hill.

The resident said the vehicle was outside the home before the incident, troopers said.

Troopers spoke with the owner of the car over the phone, who said he did not give Knight permission to drive the car.

The car was valued over $1,300, troopers said.

Knight has been charged with grand larceny.