West Virginia State Police at the Philippi Detachment are asking for the public's help in identifying a man of interest in regards to a series of burglaries that happened in the Arden Area.

According to troopers, the man drives a red Jeep Wrangler with an unknown registration number.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Trooper Mayle at 304-457-1101 or Barbour County Sheriff's Deputy Shahan at 304-457-2352.