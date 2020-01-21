State Senator invites NRA to relocate headquarters to West Virginia

A West Virginia State Senator extended an invitation to the National Rifle Association to relocate its national headquarters to West Virginia, according to a news release.

Senator Randy Smith (R-Tucker) wrote a letter to the NRA. He extended the invitation because Virginia is pushing for legislation that would call for stricter gun laws. The NRA is based out of Fairfax, Virginia.

“Currently, Virginia is making a push for legislation that would make for stricter gun laws. Some of this legislation includes the one handgun a month law, red flag laws, and allowing local governments to ban guns in certain public areas,” Smith wrote in the letter. “Where Virginia is pushing for stricter gun laws, West Virginia has worked on and passed legislation in support of gun rights.”

Smith also cited West Virginia's laws allowing constitutional carry for citizens 21 and older and allowing gun owners to store their firearms in locked, privately owned motor vehicles as two ways the state has defended the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners.

Smith wrote West Virginia offers a number of incentives for companies to relocate their headquarters to the state.

“With all of this in mind and the support West Virginia has for the NRA, I would again like to extend this invitation for the NRA to relocate its headquarters to our great state,” Smith said.

The NRA has more than 5 million members across the United States.