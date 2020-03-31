State and federal officials launch W.Va. Coronavirus Fraud Task Force

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with United States Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia and U.S. Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia launched the West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Attorney General Morrisey's office, the task force is a joint federal and state partnership that will be led by a Deputy West Virginia Attorney General and Assistant U.S. Attorneys from both the Southern and North Districts of West Virginia, in partnership with experienced fraud investigators from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the IRS-Criminal investigation and the West Virginia State Police.

“Since the Governor’s declaration, our Consumer Protection Division and its investigators have fielded hundreds of reports from those faced with price gouging, landlord-tenant issues and vacation/event cancellations,” Morrisey said. “The Consumer Protection Division has already sent multiple warning letters to businesses on enforcement matters. These are unparalleled times in which we live, and that’s why I am honored to join forces with U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart, as together, by combining the investigative and civil enforcement powers of the state Attorney General’s Office with the criminal prosecutorial authority of the federal government, our state is very well positioned to protect its citizens in this time of peril.”

“West Virginians always band together in times of need and times of crisis,” said Stuart. “My fellow U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and our federal and state law enforcement partners have joined me in forming this statewide task force to protect West Virginians from fraudsters attempting to exploit a national crisis for personal gain. There’s nothing more despicable. We will use every tool available to us at the federal and state levels to ensure the safety of our citizens and the safety of their wallets during this crisis.”

“Though we are not a big state, when our citizens are preyed upon, Mountaineer pride and determination assure that we will stand together like no other. I stand with my colleagues U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and our law enforcement partners in promising aggressive pursuit of those taking advantage of our citizens during the current public health crisis. We will devote all necessary resources,” said Powell.

"The FBI is committed to keeping West Virginians safe from scams associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," said FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel. "Scammers often prey on anxiety and fear. Right now, those cyber criminals perceive a large percentage of the population to be vulnerable. Rest assured, the FBI is fully committed to addressing criminal activity during this unprecedented time. We will work closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure fraudsters don’t take advantage of people’s fears for their own selfish gains.”

“HSI stands alongside our law enforcement partners in our commitment to investigating the shameful crimes perpetrated by individuals taking advantage of the public in this time of uncertainty and fear,” said Raymond Villanueva, HSI Special Agent in Charge for Washington, D.C., Virginia, and West Virginia.

“Unfortunately, scammers see times of crisis as an opportunity to prey on those most vulnerable in our communities,” said IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Kelly Jackson. “I want the citizens of West Virginia to know the IRS will NOT ask you to verify your personal information or to sign up for anything in order to receive your payments related to COVID-19. Please stay vigilant, you worked hard for your money, don’t let scammers take it from you by falling victim to their frauds.”

The task force will review and investigate all credible leads of fraud associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release. Regardless of the amount lost, the task force will focus on schemes to "exploit vulnerable populations, including the elderly, and concerned citizens. "

Attorneys will meet with their agency counterparts from the Consumer Protection Division, FBI, HSI, IRS-CI and West Virginia State Police on a regular basis.

West Virginia Deputy Attorney General / Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division Director Ann Haight, Assistant United States Attorney Erik Goes in the Southern District of West Virginia and Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Cogar in the Northern District of West Virginia will be leading the efforts of the task force, according to Morrisey's office.

Some examples of coronavirus and COVID-19 scams include:

Treatment scams

Supply scams

Provider scams

Charity scams

Phishing scams

App scams

Investment scams

Price Gouging scams

Consumers wishing to report scams during the COVID-19 pandemic can call the state's Consumer Protection Hotline.