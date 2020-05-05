State deals with revenue issues, municipalities not feeling the same impact

States are reeling by the increase in demand for state services.

"Workforce has now processed 164,000 claims," reported Governor Jim Justice on Friday.

This demand leads to a drop in revenue.

"We have our revenue numbers, they are terrible," said Governor Justice during that Friday briefing.

In 2019, state budget officials projected that by April West Virginia would bring in over 3.9 billion dollars over the fiscal year.

"We are [$198,700,000] below estimate," said Governor Justice.

The drop in revenue was expected given the pandemic and states across the country are dealing with the same issues.

While states reel, some municipalities are not feeling the same level of impact.

"I think the general fund right now is doing well," said Elkins Treasurer Tracy Judy during a city council meeting Thursday.

The city is still reporting revenue through B&O tax, fire fees and municipal sales tax.

"I feel fairly confident we will get through this fiscal year unscathed," said Judy.