Residents raise awareness for Stewart Street issues with hubcaps

Speeding, potholes and drainage issues are constants Stewart Street residents handle for over a year.

Several hubcaps collected by residents hang from a pole to raise awareness for a large pothole on Stewart Street.

"Huge water problem the Department of Highways came here said they had a plan to fix it and instead of fixing it, they just created a huge hole in the road and left," said concerned resident Travis Rowan.

Residents say DOH officials filled the hole with gravel which only lasted two days. Now, by speeding and not seeing the hole, drivers blow tires.

"Somebody is going to get hurt I mean, we've said it numerous times people fly on this road," Rowan said.

Workers at Shorty Anderson's Auto Service thought of a way to bring awareness to the dangerous road... hubcaps.

"Those are all flying off cars because of the hole, some of them are hitting our building hitting other vehicles," Rowan said.

So now, those hubcaps hang from a pole.

"We did it last year and it seemed to bring some attention to the problem all though we got no results we figured we would try again," Rowan said.

Rowan hopes something changes with the road conditions and the speeding issue before its too late.

"They go entirely too fast and now they are swerving around the pothole and its probably what its going to take to fix the problem somebody getting hurt as sad as that is," Rowan said.

The water problem and road issue is something Rowan hopes to see fixed. But he also wants drivers to slow down as much as possible.

"We need some police presence over here to slow people down a little bit I mean it's ridiculous the speed people go on this road," Rowan said.