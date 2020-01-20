Property damage and several calls to first responders have Stewart Street residents concerned for their safety due to water on the road.

Stewart street residents concerned with freezing road conditions.

"It's creating a complete ice strip, a slip and slide if you will," said Linda Hamrick.

People who live and work on Stewart Street say when the road is slick, drivers will lose control of their vehicles and crash.

"Cars have come close to the corner of my house where my daughter sleeps, we're afraid to take the dog outside, major worry with the kids standing outside in the morning," Hamrick said.

Hamrick says she's made several calls about accidents hoping to see a change with the road.

"Three-car accident and an hour later there was a two car accident," Hamrick said. "I've called 911 last winter easily 4 to 5 times a night asking them to dispatch DOH to bring salt."

So far, Hamrick and others say nothing has been done.

"Snow, rain, anything, it is icy here," Travis Rowan said. "We've had a customers car get hit here and it's pretty bad."

Residents hope officials will reach out and fix the issue before its too late.

"I would like somebody to take responsibility and at least to attempt to fix the problem than just a patch," Hamrick said.