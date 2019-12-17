Stolen dog returns to Montana home from West Virginia

A pit bull stolen from its owner in Montana and taken across the country has returned home thanks to a microchip and a group of volunteers.

Cassandra Rasmussen of Butte says her 9-year-old dog Zeus returned Monday from Charleston, West Virginia, about 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) away.

KECI-TV reports that volunteers with Many Paws Volunteer Transport helped drive Zeus back home.

The trip began on Dec. 10.

Rasmussen says she and her two daughters are excited to have Zeus home in time for Christmas.

Rasmussen says a person she considered a friend stole her purse and the dog in October and was arrested in November in West Virginia.

She says the dog was taken to a shelter where workers scanned for a microchip.

___

Information from: KECI-TV, http://www.keci.com