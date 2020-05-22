Stollings takes campaign bus on the road in final weeks

We're in the final weeks of the primary campaign season. Candidates have largely turned to virtual platforms to connect with voters because of the pandemic, but others are still getting out to parts of the state.

Dr. Ron Stollings is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

He stopped by Clarksburg and Morgantown today as part of his bus tour across the state.

The Boone County senator started the day in Charleston with the West Virginia Education Association. He also visited the North Central West Virginia airport and planned to visit free COVID-19 testing sites in Monongalia County.

"I think at this critical time in Vest Virginia's history, we have to work together in the best way possible and really focus and think strategically what we want to look like post-pandemic," Stollings said.

Earlier this week, he participated in the last gubernatorial debate before the primary election along with his competitors Ben Salango and Stephen Smith.

The link to the debate is attached to this web story.

Election Day in West Virginia is June 9.