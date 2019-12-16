Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital receives "baby-friendly" designation

The breast-feeding movement has not made its way into West Virginia.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the mentality of this area. It is not something women in this area are used to. They have seen their moms, their aunts, their cousins bottle-feed," said Angie Rebrook, a breastfeeding expert with the WIC center in Bridgeport.

Rebrook says breastfeeding can have lifelong effects.

"Lowered risk for baby of colic, constipation, ear infections, respiratory infections, and also, later on in their life, type-two diabetes and things like that," said Rebrook.

According to the CDC, West Virginia ranks 48th in the nation in breastfeeding.

"Sometimes they feel like it is frowned upon or feel like they are judged by their families or their families say 'oh, you don't want to breastfeed because it is too hard' because they don't understand it and don't know how to support that mom," said Rebrook.

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital staff hope to change that.

"We received a grant from Empower, the breast feeding initiative. It was to try to get West Virginia hospitals to actually become more advocates of breast feeding," said Robin Drake, the OB Nursing Manager at Stonewall Jackson.

Drake began the process of earning the hospital the baby-friendly designation.

"We started this process four years ago, almost five years ago," said Drake.

The hospital meets the qualifications set by the World Health Organization and UNICEF. Drake says the hospital can help nursing mothers more than they ever could.

"We have a policy that we have to follow. We have education requirements in terms of the patient requirements that we have to teach. As well as staff have to be educated, physicians and nurses within the facility," said Drake.

The hospital will hold the designation for five years, after that they will be re-evaluated.