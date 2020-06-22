Stonewall Resort to host annual Independence Day fireworks show

Stonewall Resort announced that it will host its annual, lakeside Independence fireworks show on Saturday, July 4.

According to a news release from the resort, the event will only be available to guests staying overnight in the resort lodge, cottages or campground, using personal watercraft on the lake, or participating in a special community dinner and fireworks watch party at Lightburns Restaurant because of the need to employ social distancing precautions and to adhere to safety protocols.

“We are doing our best to get back to normal by offering great events and opportunities to enjoy all we have available at Stonewall Resort,” said Andre’ D’Amour, resort general manager. “We will be holding our annual Independence Day fireworks display, but we must limit attendance out of an abundance of caution and to assure guest safety.”

D'Amour says the fireworks show will take place around 9:45 p.m. July 4.

Guests spending the night at the resort, or boating on the lake, will be able to take in the display from multiple vantage points across the resort property, according to the resort.

The resort said it will also host a special dinner and watch party at Lightburns Restaurant. The restaurant is perched at the highest highest point of the resort property.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and run through the fireworks, the resort said. The menu will include "smoked pork ribs with house-made root beer BBQ, juicy apple smoked brisket with sweet & smokey Appalachian BBQ, roasted half chicken with Appalachian vinegar sauce, as well as a variety of fresh and tasty salads, appetizers, and desserts."

The cost to participate is $70 per adult and $25 for kids 12-years-old and under. Drinks are not included, but a cash bar will be available.

The resort says reservations are required and can be made by calling 304-269-8890. Social distancing protocols will be in place.

You can find more information on the resort's website at at www.StonewallResort.com.