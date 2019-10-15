Stonewood celebrates Municipal Government Week by letting Norwood Elementary 5th graders experience city government

The third week of October is the proclaimed Municipal Government Week in West Virginia.

Students were led by municipal government employees through the various wings of their government.

This year, 5th grade students of Norwood Elementary School had the chance to get an up-close look at what their municipal government does.

Students toured Stonewood City Hall, the police department and the fire department. They also had the chance to see waste management and city employees perform their daily duties.

Students also had the chance to experience city council first-hand as they stepped into the roles of mayor, recorder, clerk, citizen and press and conducted a city council meeting based off an actual Stonewood City Council agenda.

"I think now, more than ever with everything that is going on in the world. They need to know where they can voice their opinions, their concerns with everything that is going on. Where they can come to seek help for anything in the city and, especially in our city, government overall. If they don't know that this is a resource, how are they supposed to try and help themselves," said Stonewood Office Manager Crystal Johnson