Stonewood enacts their own burning ordinance

"It only takes one spark and a puff of wind and things can go really bad,"

Over his seven years as fire chief and nearly 30 years as a fire-fighter, Ron Woods has seen small man-made fires turn into near disasters.

That's why he worked with the city of Stonewood to get a burning ordinance put in place.

"The city of Stonewood never had a burning ordinance, so this is something new,"

This new ordinance means the volunteer fire department will have an easier time keeping track of who is burning, what they're burning, and when.

"The main gist of this is, is it's a safety issue," Chief Woods said "So we know who is burning and when they're gonna burn,"

This is especially important, Chief Woods says, when you work with a small department.

"We in turn are not running apparatus, and man power for erroneous alarms to burns that were actually permitted,"

To get a permit, residents call city hall and go through an inspection.

But even if you have a permit, Woods says, you still must follow the state-wide guidelines.

State-wide, October through December and March through May are fire season, meaning you can burn only between the hours of 5 p.m. And 7 a.m.

A permit also doesn't protect you if your fire gets out of hand.

"You're still on the hook if it gets away from you and causes a brush fire, causes health issues to a neighbor, all those things you're responsible for,"

Those who don't follow the burning guidelines in Stonewood can face over a hundred dollars in fees from the city and even jail time.

"Basically, it's a safety thing" Chief Woods said "And creates a series of checks and balances, so we know what's going on,"