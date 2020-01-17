Stonewood man admits to having three stolen firearms

A Harrison County man has admitted to a firearms charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Matthew Collins, 37, of Stonewood, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen firearm. Collins admitted to having a .22 caliber rifle, a 9mm pistol and a .223 caliber rifle in Barbour County in July 2018. All three firearms were stolen.

Collins faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

