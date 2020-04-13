Storms knock down trees across North Central West Virginia

Winds and heavy rain resulted in several trees and power lines being knocked down, including one on Jameson Road near School Street in the Farmington area of Marion County.

According to Mon Power, there were around 20,000 customers without power Monday morning, with the majority of those in Marion and Monongalia counties. As of around 6 p.m. Monday evening, that number had been reduced to just over 4,200 cusotmers.

However, Mon Power says that the majority of the remaining customers should have their power restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday evening.