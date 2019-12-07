String of break-ins concern Terra Alta community

Last Thursday, two people broke into Ball Auto Auction in Terra Alta damaging property and going through personal items in the office.

A recent break-in at a local business in Preston county has the community worried for their safety.

"They ransacked my desk, they went through personal items, our coat pockets, they knocked over our brand new computers, and in the end they only found a dollar," said Brittany Dixon.

Dixon believes the suspects were looking for a safe in her office. Dixon says there have been several break ins in Terra Alta within the past 2 weeks. Without a police department in the town, residents are concerned for their safety.

Dixon and Funk say Terra Alta says the town has had more crime within the past two months than it has in several years . Both say a police presence is needed.

"Our safety needs to be higher up, it should be number one," Funk said.

Both say if the town has an officer and more patrolling, the criminal activity would decrease .

"We have to have nights and weekends," Funk said. "Always at night and I feel like if we had a police presence, a lot of it would stop."

Dixon says the county sheriffs department is investigating the break-in saying she is thankful for what they have done, but says they can't always be present in Terra Alta.

"They've been doing drive-by's, checking on the local businesses and that is a nice piece of mind to have," Dixon said.