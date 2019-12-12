One person taken to hospital by helicopter after house fire in Clarksburg

One person has been taken to the hospital by helicopter after a house fire in Clarksburg on Thursday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 dispatch, the house fire began around 7:30 a.m. on Pearlman Avenue.

There were three people in the house at the time, and 911 dispatch confirmed one victim was burned and had to be transported by helicopter to the hospital.

The Clarksburg Fire Department said neighbors got the residents out of the home before they arrived on scene.

The fire has been extinguished, but crews are still investigating the cause.